Denton County Adds 410 New COVID-19 Cases Monday; ICU Capacity Expands, 10 Beds Available

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals have 10 available ICU beds Monday afternoon, and greater ICU capacity, while also reporting another 410 new cases of COVID-19.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 73% Monday, leaving 254 total beds available for future patients, including 10 beds in ICUs.

The county health department also reported a record 224 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, up 31 from New Year's Day. Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 41 are in ICUs and account for 43% of the patients in intensive care. As of Monday afternoon, Denton County ICUs are 90% occupied.

The county's COVID-19 dashboard listed 105 total ICU beds, which is an increase of 17 beds compared to New Year's Day. With the added capacity, Denton County ICUs occupancy dropped from 95% to 90% Monday.

Of the 410 new cases reported Monday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 324 are active while 86 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 40,202 with 27,298 estimated recoveries and 12,686 estimated active cases.

The county announced no new deaths on Monday, keeping the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county at 218 since March 2020.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Jan. 8 at the North Central Texas College's Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

