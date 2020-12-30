Denton County Adds 3 COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday, 591 New Cases; 10 ICU Beds Remain

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals now have 10 available ICU beds Wednesday afternoon, up from eight the day before, while also reporting another 591 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths attributed to the virus.

The county said the latest victims include a man over 80 from Carrollton, a man over 80 who was a resident of Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village and a man in his 70s who was a resident of Brinker Denton SCC.

“Please keep these three individuals’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask for your continued vigilance on mask wearing, social distancing, and handwashing as today, we are also reporting the highest number of community members hospitalized for COVID-19 in Denton County.”

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 77% Wednesday, leaving 224 total beds available for future patients, including 10 in ICUs. The county health department also reported a record 222 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, 45 of those patients are in ICUs. Of the 89 patients in the ICU, 51% are COVID-19 patients.

Of the 591 new cases reported Wednesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 527 are active while 64 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 38,684 with 25,693 estimated recoveries and 12,782 estimated active cases.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at the University of North Texas Discovery Park at 2940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: