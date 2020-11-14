Denton County Adds 251 COVID-19 Cases Saturday; State Adds 167 Cases in Collin County, 4 More Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported 251 more COVID-19 cases Saturday, while the state health department added another 167 cases and four deaths in Collin County.

Of the 251 cases reported in Denton County, 213 are active. The countywide total for cases stands at 19,573 with 15,564 estimated recoveries and 3,867 estimated active cases.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Boulevard in Lewisville.

Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 167 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Saturday along with four deaths. The latest cases and deaths bring the county's total number of infections to 21,431 and deaths to 213.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 19,455 estimated recoveries through Friday.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.