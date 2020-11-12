Denton County Adds 196 COVID-19 Cases Thursday; State Adds 146 Cases in Collin County

A day after Denton County Public Health reported a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the county health department announced another 196 cases Thursday. In Collin County, the state added another 146 cases and six deaths,

Of the latest 196 cases being reported in Denton County, 126 are active while the remaining 70 cases have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 19,088 with 15,319 estimated recoveries and 3,627 estimated active cases.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Nov. 13 at the North Central Texas College Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County Public Health is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Boulevard in Lewisville. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 146 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Thursday bringing the county's total number of cases to 21,034.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 19,184 estimated recoveries through Thursday and 207 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.