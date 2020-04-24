Denton County

Denton County Adds 19 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths Friday

Denton County Public Health says 19 more people are confirmed to have contracted the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The county health department made the announcement Friday afternoon and said the total number of cases in the county has reached 680.

No new deaths were announced.

The county also announced nine more people have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 328.

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total remains 18.

