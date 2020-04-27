Denton County Adds 12 Cases of COVID-19; Total at 725

Officials in Denton County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the county total to 725.

There are also five newly reported recoveries from the coronavirus, bringing that total to 344, according to Denton County Public Health.

Of the 12 new cases, there are two each in Carrollton, Denton and Lewisville, and one each in The Colony, Dallas, Flower Mound, Little Elm, Providence Village and an unincorporated part of Denton County.

The number of cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center has remained at 54 since April 15, while there are 19 residents of long-term care facilityes who have tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 100 staff members at the DSSLC and long-term care facilities have also tested positive and are included in the total of the cities in which they live.