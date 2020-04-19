Denton County Adds 1 New Case of COVID-19; Officials Expect Surge in Reporting Due to Database Update

Denton County Public Health reported eight new cases of the new coronavirus Saturday and Sunday, but officials say the low number is likely due to a database update.

Denton County added one new case of COVID-19 Sunday, in an unincorporated part of the county, and seven new cases Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 593.

"The low number of cases DCPH is reporting this Saturday and Sunday are likely due to a database update slowing our receipt of new cases, along with little backlog of cases for DCPH to report," Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson said. "We anticipate any positive cases not provided to us from Saturday through early this next week will be promptly added after the update, which may result in higher numbers later this week."

The number of confirmed cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center remained at 54 for the fifth straight day.

Denton County has reported 16 coronavirus-related deaths and 248 recoveries from COVID-19.