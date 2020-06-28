Denton, Collin Counties Report Combined 132 New COVID-19 Cases

Officials in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 132 cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 22 additional recoveries from the coronavirus.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday to bring the countywide total to 2,763. The county has reported 42 deaths among people who tested positive for the virus and 2,096 recoveries.

New cases in Collin County were reported in Allen, Anna, Celina, Fairview, Frisco, McKinney, Melissa, Murphy, Nevada, Parker, Plano, Princeton, Prosper, Richardson, Wylie and unincorporated parts of the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, raising the countywide total to 2,670. The county has recorded 37 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,124 recoveries from the virus.

New cases in Denton County were reported in Aubrey, Carrollton, The Colony, Corinth, Cross Roads, Dallas, Denton, Flower Mound, Frisco, Lewisville, Trophy Club and unincorporated parts of the county.