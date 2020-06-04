Denton, Collin Counties Report 61 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday, No Deaths

County health departments in Denton and Collin counties together reported a total of 61 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday with no new deaths.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting new cases, monitoring and tracing in Collin County. On Thursday, they reported 42 new cases in the county, bringing the total to 1,388 with 982 recoveries and 390 active infections.

There have been 36 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County since March.

The DSHS does not report cases at the city level, so city-specific data for cities in Collin County is no longer available after June 1.

The Denton County Health Department Thursday confirmed 19 new cases with zero new deaths. The county has 1,454 total infections of COVID-19 with 702 recoveries and 720 active cases.

There have been 32 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Denton County since March.