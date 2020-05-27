Denton, Collin Counties Report 58 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, No Deaths

County health departments in Denton and Collin counties together reported a total of 58 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and no deaths.

The Denton County Health Department confirmed 30 news cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 1,285. There have been an estimated 644 recoveries in the county leaving approximately 611 active cases.

So far, Denton County has recorded 33 deaths of people who were infected with the virus though they've not reported a new death since May 22. In Collin County, the health department has confirmed 33 deaths of people infected with the virus but they, too, have not recorded a death since May 22.

Collin County Public Health Services said Wednesday that there were 28 new cases of the virus in the county, for a total of 1,217 cases, with 869 recoveries.

There are currently an estimated 315 active cases in the county including 22 people who are hospitalized.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in The Colony on Friday, May 29. The testing center will be held at The Colony Five Star Complex at 4100 Blair Oaks Drive from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been symptomatic within the past 7 days. All essential employees are also eligible for free testing. Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.