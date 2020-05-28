Denton, Collin Counties Report 52 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday, No Deaths

County health departments in Denton and Collin counties together reported a total of 52 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and no deaths.

The Denton County Health Department confirmed 33 news cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 1,318. There have been an estimated 667 recoveries in the county leaving approximately 621 active cases.

So far, Denton County has recorded 33 deaths of people who were infected with the virus though they've not reported a new death since May 22. In Collin County, the health department has confirmed 33 deaths of people infected with the virus but they, too, have not recorded a death since May 22.

Collin County Public Health Services said Thursday that there were 19 new cases of the virus in the county, for a total of 1,236 cases, with 892 recoveries.

There are currently an estimated 311 active cases in the county including 21 people who are hospitalized.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in The Colony on Friday, May 29. The testing center will be held at The Colony Five Star Complex at 4100 Blair Oaks Drive from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been symptomatic within the past 7 days. All essential employees are also eligible for free testing. Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.