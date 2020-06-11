Denton, Collin Counties Report 40 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday

County health departments in Denton and Collin counties together reported a total of 40 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday with no new deaths.

The Denton County Health Department Thursday confirmed 33 new cases, bringing the county's total number of cases to 1,632. The total number of recoveries in the county is now at 894, with the addition of 98 new recoveries Thursday, leaving 702 as active cases.

To date, there have been 36 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Denton County since March.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Carrollton on Friday, June 12. The testing center will be held at Creekview High School at 3201 Old Denton Road from 8 a.m. until noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting new cases, monitoring and tracing in Collin County. On Thursday they reported seven new COVID-19 cases for Collin County, bringing the county's total number of cases to 1,553 with 1,059 recoveries and 457 active infections.

The county reported no deaths Thursday; there have now been 37 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County since March.

The DSHS does not report cases at the city level, so city-specific data for cities in Collin County is no longer available after June 1.