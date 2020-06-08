Denton, Collin Counties Report 24 New COVID-19 Cases Monday, 2 Deaths

County health departments in Denton and Collin counties together reported a total of 24 new cases of COVID-19 Monday with two deaths.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting new cases, monitoring and tracing in Collin County. On Monday, they reported no new cases in the county for the second straight day, keeping the total number of cases at 1,447 with 1,044 recoveries and 366 active infections.

Collin County Health Care Services did report a death Monday, that of a 75-year-old man from Dallas who died Friday at a hospital in Plano. The man was a resident of the Collin County portion of Dallas and had no known underlying health conditions.

There have now been 37 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County since March.

The DSHS does not report cases at the city level, so city-specific data for cities in Collin County is no longer available after June 1.

The Denton County Health Department Monday confirmed 24 new cases with one new death.

The death reported Monday was a previously reported hospitalized male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton.

“Please continue to share your thoughts and prayers with this individual’s friends and family members,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “COVID-19 remains deadly, and we urge you to take the public health precautions of social distancing and mask utilization seriously as our community reopens.”

The county has 1,524 total infections of COVID-19 with 711 recoveries and 779 active cases.

There have been 34 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Denton County since March.