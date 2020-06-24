Denton, Collin Counties Report 205 New Cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 2 Deaths

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 205 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with two deaths of people in Lewisville and Anna.

Collin County Public Health reported the death of an 81-year-old Anna man who had underlying health conditions and died at a hospital in McKinney. The death is the 39th in the county since March and the first since June 12.

CCPH also confirmed 90 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total number of infections to 2,359. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 69 new cases per day.

They also announced the recovery of 15 more people, bringing the total number of survivors to 1,369. There are estimated to be 1,042 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported a record 115 new cases of the virus Wednesday with seven new recoveries and the death of a Lewisville man in his 40s.

The death is the 39th COVID-19 related death in the county since March and the first since June 10.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for this individual’s friends and family as they navigate through this loss,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we also announce the highest number of new cases in a single day in Denton County, we request your help in protecting our community members and slowing the spread of COVID-19 by following public health recommendations.”

The countywide total for cases stands at 2,417 with 1,087 recoveries. An estimated 1,293 known people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

“Prevention is our most effective tool in the fight against COVID-19. It’s time for all of us to protect our seniors and those with chronic conditions,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH last week. “While the message has not changed, it remains important: wear a mask, wash your hands, practice physical distancing, and stay home if you feel sick.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Friday, June 26. The testing center will be held at Lewisville High School at 1098 W. Main Street from 8 a.m. until noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

