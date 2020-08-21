Denton, Collin Counties Report 179 New Cases Friday, 3 New Deaths

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 179 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with three new coronavirus-related deaths.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 70 cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the total number of cases since March to 10,521.

The 7-day average for new cases in Collin County dropped for the third straight day from 267 cases per day to 260 cases per day while the 14-day average dropped for the fourth straight day from 241 cases per day to 232 cases per day.

There are 5,782 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 4,637 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 109 new cases of the virus Friday with three new deaths.

The latest victims were all residents of Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation in Carrollton and included two women and a man, all of whom were over the age of 80.

“As we report three deaths from COVID-19 today, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for their families and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask for your continued adherence to public health recommendations as we slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County.”

Denton County's 7-day average for new cases dropped to 105 cases per day Friday; the 14-day average dropped to 102 cases per day.

DCPH said Wednesday that the recent backlog of cases being filed by the state health department included 800 positive tests not previously reported in Denton County. All of the cases are older than one week and go as far back as June. In addition to the positive cases, the state also assigned thousands of tests performed to the county, rendering their previous data on positivity rates invalid. As a result, the county health department said they will no longer report a positivity rate because it was reliant upon numbers supplied by the DSHS.

The county has recorded 93 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 8,950 with 6,345 estimated recoveries and 2,512 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Carrollton on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church at 1641 W. Hebron Parkway. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.