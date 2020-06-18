Denton, Collin Counties Report 147 New Cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 147 new COVID-19 cases Thursday with no new deaths.

Collin County Public Health reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total number of infections to 2,026. They also announced the recovery of six more people, bringing the total number of survivors to 1,321. There are estimated to be 667 active cases remaining in the county.

There have been 38 deaths in the county since March.

Denton County Public Health reported 87 new cases of the virus Thursday with 32 new recoveries and no new deaths. The countywide total stands at 1,980 with 1,007 recoveries. An estimated 937 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

“Prevention is our most effective tool in the fight against COVID-19. It’s time for all of us to protect our seniors and those with chronic conditions,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “While the message has not changed, it remains important: wear a mask, wash your hands, practice physical distancing, and stay home if you feel sick.”



DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Little Elm on Friday, June 19. The testing center will be held at Little Elm ISD’s Athletic Complex at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway from 8 a.m. until noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday, June 23. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.



