Denton, Collin Counties Report 139 New Cases Wednesday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 139 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with no new coronavirus-related deaths.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 33 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since March to 10,412.

Collin County officials removed seven deaths from their dashboard, taking the total from 102 to 95, as they transition to DSHS being the source of all data. The DSHS will eventually report those same seven deaths.

The 7-day average for new cases in Collin County dropped from 318 cases per day to 295 cases per day while the 14-day average dropped from 260 cases per day to 254 cases per day.

There are 5,635 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 4,675 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 106 new cases of the virus Wednesday with no new deaths.

Denton County's 7-day average for new cases climbed to 104 cases per day Wednesday; the 14-day average dropped to 102 cases per day.

DCPH said Wednesday that the recent backlog of cases being filed by the state health department included 800 positive tests not previously reported in Denton County. All of the cases are older than one week and go as far back as June. In addition to the positive cases, the state also assigned thousands of tests performed to the county, rendering their previous data on positivity rates invalid. As a result, the county health department said they will no longer report a positivity rate because it was reliant upon numbers supplied by the DSHS.

The county has recorded 90 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 8,690 with 5,981 estimated recoveries and 2,619 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.