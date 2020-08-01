Denton, Collin Counties Report 138 New COVID-19 Case, 1 Death Saturday

Health officials in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 138 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday and the death of a Dallas woman in her 70s.

Denton County Public Health reported 91 new cases of COVID-19, lowering its 7-day average to 122 -- the lowest it's been since July 13.

County health officials reported the death of a Dallas woman in her 70s -- the 55th person in Denton County to die after contracting the coronavirus.

"As we announce another community member has passed due to COVID-19, we ask you for your thoughts and prayers for her family and friends as they grieve," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "We ask for your continued diligence with mask utilization, physical distancing, washing and sanitizing your hands, and staying home if you are waiting on COVID-19 lab results or if you are sick."

The county reported 76 recoveries from the coronavirus Saturday. In total there have been 6,894 confirmed cases in the county and 3,745 recoveries.

Denton County will provide a free drive-thru testing site at Westside Baptist Church in Lewisville Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. To be eligible to be tested, residents must have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the previous seven days, be essential employees, be 60 years old or older or have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

The church is at 900 Bellaire Boulevard in Lewisville. To pre-register, residents must call 940-349-2585.

Health officials in Collin County reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 37 additional recoveries from the virus.

Collin County's 7-day average is 90 new cases per day, up from 62 one week ago, but down from a high of 141 on July 16.

Since March, 83 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Collin County.

In total, Collin County Health Care Services has reported 6,400 cases of the virus and 4,825 recoveries.