Denton, Collin Counties Report 133 New Cases of COVID-19 Friday, 1 Death

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 133 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with another death.

Collin County Public Health reported the death of a 77-year-old Melissa woman who had underlying health conditions and died Wednesday at a McKinney hospital. The woman's death is the 41st in the county since March and the third this week.

CCPH also confirmed 46 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total number of infections to 2,532. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 67 new cases per day.

They also announced the recovery of 572 people, bringing the total number of survivors to 1,954. There are estimated to be 537 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 87 new cases of the virus Friday with three new recoveries and no new deaths.

The county has recorded 37 COVID-19 related deaths in the county since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 2,581 with 1,100 recoveries. An estimated 1,444 known people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

“Prevention is our most effective tool in the fight against COVID-19. It’s time for all of us to protect our seniors and those with chronic conditions,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH last week. “While the message has not changed, it remains important: wear a mask, wash your hands, practice physical distancing, and stay home if you feel sick.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday, June 30 at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m until noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

