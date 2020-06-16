Denton, Collin Counties Report 119 New Cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 119 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Collin County Public Health reported 79 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total number of infections to 1,866. They also announced the recovery of three more people, bringing the total number of survivors to 1,298. There are an estimated 530 active cases remaining in the county.

There have been 38 deaths in the county since March.

Denton County Public Health reported 40 new cases of the virus Tuesday with 13 new recoveries and no new deaths. The countywide total stands at 1,812 with 961 recoveries. An estimated 815 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Little Elm on Friday, June 19. The testing center will be held at Little Elm ISD’s Athletic Complex at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway from 8 a.m. until noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.



