Denton, Collin Counties Add 290 New Cases Monday, 2 Deaths

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 290 new COVID-19 cases Monday along with two more coronavirus-related deaths.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 163 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, bringing the total number of cases since March to 10,169.

The 7-day average for new cases in Collin County dropped for the second straight day to 314 new cases per day, down from 321 on Sunday. The 14-day average climbed from 257 to 268.

Collin County officials also reported two deaths Monday for two residents of Garnet Hill Rehab and Skilled Nursing in Wylie. The latest victims include an 80-year-old man who died Aug. 14 and a 96-year-old woman who died Aug. 15.

There are 5,437 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 4,632 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 127 new cases of the virus Monday with no new deaths.

Denton County's 7-day average for new cases climbed from 94 on Sunday to 97 on Monday; the 14-day average climbed from 97 on Sunday to 100.

The county has recorded 82 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 8,427 with 5,644 estimated recoveries and 2,701 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in The Colony on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at The Colony Five Star Complex at 4100 Blair Oaks Drive. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.