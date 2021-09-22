Denton City Council Extends Mask Mandate Through October

A mask mandate put in place in August by the Denton City Council is extended through next month.

The ordinance, which was to expire Sept. 30 and is now extended through Oct. 31, applies to public schools (Pre-K through 12th grade), child care centers, businesses, and city buildings.

The language of the mandate mirrors what Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins implemented last month. In August, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said they intended to fight the mandate in Dallas but according to Texas Tribune conceded in court documents they can't enforce the order.

Here's a quick list of things to know about the City of Denton's mask mandate:

All Pre-K through 12 public schools and child care centers "must require at a minimum, universal indoor masking for teachers, staff, students and visitors," regardless of vaccination status. Children under two years old are exempt.

"All commercial entities in the City of Denton providing goods or services directly to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy." That includes requiring universal indoor masking for all employees and visitors. "Failure to develop and implement the Health and Safety Policy required by this Order within three calendar days following the Effective Date may result in a fine not to exceed $1,000 for each violation."

All employees, contractors and visitors will be required to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, at City of Denton buildings

The general public is "strongly urged" to wear masks when in public indoor spaces, but there is no civil or criminal penalty imposed on those who do not.

The Denton City Council extended the declaration of local disaster for public health emergency through Dec. 31, 2021. Visit www.cityofdenton.com/coronavirus for additional updates