Denton Bartenders Pivot to ‘Yardtenders’

Some Denton bartenders who were laid off due to COVID-19 restrictions are pivoting from mixed drinks to mowing lawns.

"Yardtenders," bartender Patrick Blancas said explaining the name of their new lawn care business. "Our slogan is we'll cut you off."

The Yardtenders worked at bars and restaurants near the downtown Denton Square.

"After it was necessary that all non-essential businesses close, we had to find a means of some sort of income," Blancas said. "Basically something to keep us occupied and help the community at the same time."

Blancas said one of the business owners posted on Facebook to get them their first order. "Asking if anyone needed any sort of lawn maintenance, lawn care, yard work done," Blancas said. "With it being springtime in Texas, you know everybody needs their lawn done."

The side business is a way to keep busy and keep a little money in their pockets until the bars open again.

"We miss our home base. The bars we worked at, we miss the clientele. We miss all the interaction with our guests. We miss our life as it was," Blancas said. "It's kind of a period of time to get through it."