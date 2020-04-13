Denton Adds 25 COVID-19 Cases; Active Cases Drop, Recoveries Climb

Health officials in Denton County confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, including one at the Denton State Supported Living Center, as recoveries climb and active cases decline.

County officials said the laboratory-confirmed test at the Denton State Supported Living Center resident total increased to 53. Meanwhile, the cumulative, countywide long-term care facility resident total increased to 17.

Staff whom test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and more than 100 long-term care facilities in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.

While the total number of positive cases in the county has now reached 507, the number of active cases dropped from 338 to 312 as more people recover from the virus.

The county confirmed Monday another 51 people infected with the virus have now recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 182 people.

To date, the county has also recorded 13 deaths since the first case was confirmed on March 15.