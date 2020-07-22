Delta Airlines

Delta Bans Over 100 People for Refusing to Wear Masks

Delta has implemented a new screening process for individuals who don't wear masks for health reasons

By Avery Dalal

The nose of a Delta Airlines Boeing 777-200ER is seen at the Narita airport, May 6, 2017, in Tokyo.
Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (File)

Delta Airlines CEO says the company has already banned more than 100 people for refusing to wear a mask.

"We've been requiring masks since the first of May," said Ed Bastian, the CEO of Delta Airlines. "And we have been steadily and quite aggressively stepping up our enforcement of the mask policy."

He continued to say that customers will not be able to board a Delta airplane if they do not wear masks.

Delta says people who say they can't wear a mask because of a medical procedure should reconsider flying. However, if they do want to fly, the airline has a new screening process.

Delta is calling the process "Clearance-To-Fly." It began on July 20 and is intended for customers who indicate they have an underlying condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.

Delta says the virtual consultation process facilitated by a Delta agent with a third-party medical professional could take up to an hour, so customers needing a rare exemption should plan to show up to the airport early.

