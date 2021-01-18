Delivery Delayed for Nearly 10,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in North Texas

Delivery of nearly 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in North Texas have been delayed, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS said in a statement:



“DSHS has gotten word that based on federal shipping schedules, vaccine ordered on Friday and expected to arrive today is now expected to arrive tomorrow, Jan. 19, based on the most current information from Pfizer and our federal partners. The delay impacted 55 of the 263 providers scheduled to receive vaccine this week.”

Out of 55 locations impacted statewide, five are in north Texas.

The locations in North Texas include Collin County Health Care Services, the McKinney Fire Department, the city of Garland Health Department, Baylor University Medical Center of Dallas and Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic.

The delay means 9,975 doses are expected to arrive a day later than planned.

It’s unclear what impact, if any, the delays will have on distribution since many providers were closed Monday for the MLK Jr. holiday. In cities across the state, vaccination appointments Monday had to be rescheduled for later this week and are “contingent upon the delivery of the doses,” a San Antonio city official said in a statement.