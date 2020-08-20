Deep Ellum Mural Pays Tribute to Healthcare Heroes

With its bright colors and five simple words, a new mural in Deep Ellum aims to remind the community ‘not all heroes wear capes.’

It’s artist, Steve Hunter, has painted his fair share of walls throughout the neighborhood, but this time he said its personal.

"My father back in Scotland came down with COVID-19 while in hospital fighting cancer. The nurses and doctors who were treating him, they all came down with it as well,” said Hunter.

After they recovered, Hunter said they all returned to save his father’s life.

"It was such a powerful moment for me, I felt like I had to do something,” said Hunter.

In a blast on social media, he found his canvas through Dot’s Hop House owner Jeff Brightwell.

“It just so happens I have a wall and my mother, you know, dedicated her life to nursing,” said Brightwell.

Now his late mother, the bar’s namesake, is the portrait serving as a tribute to thank those who head to work in scrubs each day and a reminder for the community

“I hope they get the positive message right away that not all heroes wear capes. It’s a bit of a cliché, but it’s true that if it weren’t for these nurses and doctors and front-line responders… what they’re doing is incredible,” said Hunter.

For families like his, their work is the difference between life with or without loved ones by their side.