DART Police Officer & Bus Driver Test Positive for Coronavirus

DART officials announced Tuesday that a DART police officer and a DART bus driver have both tested positive for coronavirus.

Both employees are now self-isolating at home.

The DART bus used by the driver and the police car used by the officer have been removed from service and will remain in quarantine.

This is the second DART bus driver to test positive for coronavirus.

DART has implemented temporary weekday service changes in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to see the modified schedule.

