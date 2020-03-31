DART Modifies Weekday Service During COVID-19 Pandemic

Dallas Area Rapid Transit will implement temporary weekday service changes in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, April 6, DART plans to implement the following changes:

All bus routes will have service on weekdays except routes 155 and 887. Route 155 customers have access to route 554, and 887 customers have access to GoLink Service.

All light rail service will operate at a 20-minute frequency throughout the day.

All DART Transit Center indoor seating areas will be closed.

No changes are being made to the Dallas Streetcar schedule or weekend bus and light rail service.

Additionally, the lobby at DART Headquarters, located at 1401 Pacific Avenue, will be closed to the public, including the DARTmart store and Lost and Found.

DART vehicles will also receive additional cleanings throughout the day.

DART said that service could be adjusted further as the situation concerning coronavirus evolves.

According to DART, ridership has decreased since the outbreak as many North Texans remain at home under shelter-in-place orders.

The temporary service adjustments will reflect the current ridership demand and provide services for North Texas riders who rely on buses and trains to get to jobs, stores, and medical appointments, DART said.

More details can be found at www.dart.org/mod or by calling DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111.