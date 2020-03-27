DART Closing Transit Center Waiting Areas to Enforce Social Distancing

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is temporarily closing the indoor waiting areas its transit center locations in response to the spread of COVID-19.

All transit center waiting areas will be closed on Friday, March 27 at 5:00 p.m.

DART riders can still use the outdoor areas to board buses and light rail vehicles. On DART buses with rear doors, customers will be required to board through the rear access.

All DART station concierge personnel have been reassigned to assist with customer service initiatives and enhanced cleaning protocols on busses and light rail vehicles.

DART said it urges passengers to practice social distancing by maintaining a six-foot distance between fellow riders and operators both while waiting to board and onboard DART vehicles.

Impacted DART transit centers include:

Addison Transit Center

Arapaho Center Station in Richardson

Bernal/Singleton Transfer Location in Dallas

Central Business District East Transfer Center in Dallas

Central Business District West Transfer Center in Dallas

Cockrell Hill Transfer Location

Downtown Garland Station

Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station

EBJ Union Station in Dallas

Hampton Station in Dallas

Illinois Station in Dallas

J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center in Dallas

Jack Hatchell Transit Center in Plano

Lake June Station in Dallas

Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center in Garland

Ledbetter Station in Dallas

Parker Road Station in Plano

Red Bird Transit Center in Dallas

South Garland Transit Center

Westmoreland Station in Dallas

Customers can reach the DART Customer Information Center at 214-979-1111. Information about how DART is responding to the coronavirus pandemic is available at DART.org/health.