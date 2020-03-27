DART Closing Transit Center Waiting Areas to Enforce Social Distancing

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is temporarily closing the indoor waiting areas its transit center locations in response to the spread of COVID-19.
All transit center waiting areas will be closed on Friday, March 27 at 5:00 p.m.
DART riders can still use the outdoor areas to board buses and light rail vehicles. On DART buses with rear doors, customers will be required to board through the rear access.
All DART station concierge personnel have been reassigned to assist with customer service initiatives and enhanced cleaning protocols on busses and light rail vehicles.
DART said it urges passengers to practice social distancing by maintaining a six-foot distance between fellow riders and operators both while waiting to board and onboard DART vehicles.
Impacted DART transit centers include:
- Addison Transit Center
- Arapaho Center Station in Richardson
- Bernal/Singleton Transfer Location in Dallas
- Central Business District East Transfer Center in Dallas
- Central Business District West Transfer Center in Dallas
- Cockrell Hill Transfer Location
- Downtown Garland Station
- Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station
- EBJ Union Station in Dallas
- Hampton Station in Dallas
- Illinois Station in Dallas
- J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center in Dallas
- Jack Hatchell Transit Center in Plano
- Lake June Station in Dallas
- Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center in Garland
- Ledbetter Station in Dallas
- Parker Road Station in Plano
- Red Bird Transit Center in Dallas
- South Garland Transit Center
- Westmoreland Station in Dallas
Customers can reach the DART Customer Information Center at 214-979-1111. Information about how DART is responding to the coronavirus pandemic is available at DART.org/health.