DART Begins Free Grocery Pickup, Delivery Monday for Paratransit Customers

Beginning Monday, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) paratransit drivers will add grocery pickup and delivery to its services for customers.

The agency’s drivers will pick up groceries from the store and deliver them directly to the customer for free.

Paratransit riders must place their orders directly with the grocery store and provide DART with pickup ID information.

Customers interested in signing up, or learning more about the service, can call one of the DART Mobility Ambassadors at 214-828-8588, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

While shelter-at-home orders remain in place, and as fewer customers take trains or buses, DART continues to branch out with services to the community.

DART recently partnered with Dallas Independent School District to deliver 4,500 meals to students each week and with the City of Dallas to distribute care packages to seniors who participate in the Dallas Park and Recreation Active Senior Adult Program.