Dallas Zoo Scales Back Activities Amid County's COVID-19 Spike

The Dallas Zoo reopened to the public on Friday after 11 weeks of being shut down during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Dallas Zoo announced Wednesday that it would be scaling back activities in the zoo due to limit exposure in high-touch and indoor areas.

"This is a proactive measure on our part, based on the ongoing, upward trend of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County, and in light of officials revisiting broader reopening plans," the zoo said in a statement.

The changes include:

  • Closing all indoor areas, including sit-down restaurants
  • Allowing customers to bring their own food and drinks
  • Temporarily stopping giraffe feeding
  • Closing all rides

On May 29, the Dallas Zoo reopened with reduced capacity and restrictions, like time slots, in place and loosened those restrictions over time. However, a recent spike in COVID-19 cases caused the zoo to scale back activities.

Dallas County reported a new record high of 708 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

