Dallas Zoo Scales Back Activities Amid County's COVID-19 Spike

The Dallas Zoo announced Wednesday that it would be scaling back activities in the zoo due to limit exposure in high-touch and indoor areas.
"This is a proactive measure on our part, based on the ongoing, upward trend of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County, and in light of officials revisiting broader reopening plans," the zoo said in a statement.
The changes include:
- Closing all indoor areas, including sit-down restaurants
- Allowing customers to bring their own food and drinks
- Temporarily stopping giraffe feeding
- Closing all rides
On May 29, the Dallas Zoo reopened with reduced capacity and restrictions, like time slots, in place and loosened those restrictions over time. However, a recent spike in COVID-19 cases caused the zoo to scale back activities.
Dallas County reported a new record high of 708 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.