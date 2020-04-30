Dallas Woman Raises $2,000 for Food Bank by Selling Cinnamon Rolls

Nancy Dunn wanted to make a sweet gesture to help the North Texas Food Bank.

She realized her famous and very popular baking would be the way to go.

“Since we have been sheltering in place, I have had a lot of time on my hands. One of the things I like to do is cook and bake for my friends, family and our school and church community,” Dunn said.

She said it was a recent article she read that prompted her to use her talent to help others.

“I recently read food banks in our country are in great need right now and so I thought why not bake for a cause,” she said.

So, she decided to help. Like many parents, she is playing the role of mom and school teacher, but she thought it was important to find the time to help those in need.

She posted on her Facebook page asking people to donate a minimum of $25 to the North Texas Food Bank. If they did that she would personally deliver a pan of her famous cinnamon rolls right to their doorstep, no contact-delivery.

“Since last week, we have raised more than $2,000. Until we get into some sort of normal routine again and as long as there is still a need for sweet comfort food, I will continue baking,” Dunn said.