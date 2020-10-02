Dallas & Tarrant County Report Upward Trend in COVID-19 Cases; Urge People To Wear Masks, Socially Distance

Dallas and Tarrant County say they are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, leading each county’s respective judge to warn constituents to adhere to the guidance of health officials.

“We are very concerned because we are seeing an uptick in cases, we are seeing a big increase in people 18-22 years old,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins said the recent upward trend has correlated with Governor Abbott’s re-opening of Texas and growing capacities at businesses. Judge Jenkins also believes a rise in people, especially young adults, gathering together at home – without masks or social distancing considerations, is contributing.

“You just saw President Trump get sick, he’s been going to a bunch of rallies, seeing a bunch of people, this is how we get sick,” said Jenkins.

In Tarrant County, fewer people wearing masks is what Judge Glen Whitley said has him the most concerned, as he witnessed firsthand.

“I have a grand daughter who plays on a softball team and I bet there were 200 or 300 people there and I could have counted on one hand the number of people wearing masks, and two of them were my wife and I,” said Whitley.

Whitley was adamant in his belief that mask wearing and social distancing were key to the decline in cases a few weeks back. But now, he believes many North Texans have let their guard down.

“Every time the governor has loosened the rules, everybody starts trying to get back to normal and while we all hope we will get back to normal I think we are some time away from that,” said Whitley.