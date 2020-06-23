Dallas

Dallas Task Force to Unveil ‘Dallas Forward' Initiative to Help Struggling Businesses

Tuesday, Dallas mayor Eric Johnson’s Economic Recovery Task Force will unveil and launch the Dallas Forward Initiative to help small and medium-sized businesses through COVID-19 economic struggles.

The initiative will run through DallasForward.org and offer resources to businesses including access to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies along with grant and loan applications. The website will officially launch Tuesday morning.

A number of North Texas companies have contributed to Dallas Forward including AT&T, PepsiCo, Texas Health Resources and Mary Kay.

Johnson will announce the full-extent of the intuitive at a planned press conference from the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and will be streamed lived from Johnson’s Facebook page.

