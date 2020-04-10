Dallas Students Will Still See Grades This Semester. But It’s Complicated

Dallas school officials outlined at Thursday’s board briefing how they will determine grades for the rest of the semester after shutting down schools because of the coronavirus pandemic. Trustees are expected to give Superintendent Michael Hinojosa the leeway to adjust the district’s grading system at the April 23 board meeting.

Overall, the grades for this semester will amount to a pass/fail system. Grade averages and class rankings for high school students will be based on the first semester’s averages.

Dallas ISD will use numeric grades for the current semester but only to determine whether a student gets credit for a course or gets promoted to the next grade.

