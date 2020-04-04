Dallas’ Statler Hotel Offers Free Rooms to Health Care Workers

The Stater Hotel in downtown Dallas is offering free rooms and meal vouchers to health care workers from several area hospitals.

The hotel, which is operated by Centurion American, has designated two floors for medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotel is working with North Texas hospitals, including Baylor Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Children's Medical Center and Parkland Memorial Hospital, to find healthcare workers who need the lodging.

"I am very blessed to be in a position that allows me to help many people," Centurion American Vice President of Entitlements Sean Terry said. "I am proud to work with Centurion American and our partners to help those medical heroes on the frontline to get much needed rest while preserving the safety of their families."

The idea was spawned when Terry, who is also the mayor of Celina, offered a room to a Dallas-area nurse who was sleeping on her balcony rather than risk exposing her family to coronavirus.

Each health care worker who stays at the hotel will receive a meal voucher for breakfast, lunch and dinner through the company that runs the restaurants at the Statler, Refined Hospitality Concepts.

To request a room, email CenturionCares@CenturionAmerican.com.