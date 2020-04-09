coronavirus

Dallas Skyline Will Light Up Blue to Support Essential Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Dallas skyline will be illuminated blue on Thursday as part of the #LightItBlue initiative

By Hannah Jones

Dallas will participate in the nationwide Light It Blue initiative on Thursday by illuminating the skyline in blue to honor essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dallas Sports Commission, VisitDallas, and Tony Fay PR are working with volunteers across the entertainment and events industry to light major cities and buildings in blue as a way to support and thank those fighting against COVID-19.

On Thursday at 8 p.m., Dallas buildings will participate in the #LightItBlue event, including the Omni Dallas Hotel, Reunion Tower, American Airlines Center, AT&T Headquarters, and many more.

The show support for healthcare professionals and essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak is meant serve as a symbol of solidarity and hope.

More than 100 venues and organizations across the country have confirmed their participation in the initiative, including the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Boston City Hall, Madison Square Garden in New York, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

