Dallas Schools Give Class of 2020 City-Wide Standing Ovation

It’s not the typical senior experience, but a proud one no less. Thursday was ovation day for DISD graduating seniors.

The school district asked the community to step outside and cheer for the graduating class of 2020.

Some schools took it a step further to make the experience extra special. At Lincoln High School teachers, faculty and family members organized a “drive-thru” graduation parade.

The seniors were recognized with certificates and gift baskets as they remained safely inside their vehicles. Principle Johnna Weaver said they wanted to encourage the students and send a message about resilience.

“Sometimes you can’t do things the way it’s typically done, the traditional way, but you still can have fun and be celebrated and bring about new innovative ways to celebrate our kids,” said Weaver.

The school district will hold 37 official commencement ceremonies virtually beginning May 22 through May 31.