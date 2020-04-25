Dallas Salon Opens for a Second Day After Defying Orders

For the second day in a row, a Dallas salon is defying orders to reopen, after being closed for a month.

Shelley Luther said desperation pushed her into her decision to open Salon A La Mode on Friday despite receiving a cease and desist order from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins' office.

“We had good business yesterday and my stylists left with money, which they haven’t seen in a long time,” Luther said.

Dallas police officers also went to the salon Friday after receiving complaints.

Luther considers her business essential and wants her employees to be able to support their families.

“My stylists are not paying their mortgage. They’re not able to eat like they’re used to. They’re having to borrow money. And it’s not right,” Luther said.

On Saturday, more clients showed up at the salon and wore masks and got their temperatures checked.

Stylists can choose whether or not to come to the salon.

Mimi Hawkins works as a hairstylist in Frisco. Curious to see what would hapen next, she went to Luther's salon Friday and Saturday.

“Was this privilege? Or was she moving out of fear, like a lot of people will do, if this persists on?” Hawkins said.

She understands Luther’s decision to re-open but says she plans to follow local and state COVID-19 orders and remain closed for now.

“I would love to be able to go back and go into work. But I want to do it so when this is all said and done my license is still in place, my clients are protected and I’m safe,” she said.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation told NBC5 if the department receives a complaint it will be investigated. Violators could face fines of $1,000 per violation and jail time.

Luther also received a citation Friday from the city of Dallas for opening despite orders.

A city of Dallas spokeswoman said Saturday the city is "determining what enforcement action to pursue as early as Monday.”