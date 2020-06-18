Dallas Restaurants Open During Pandemic, Beat the Odds

The middle of a pandemic may seem like an unusual time for the opening of a restaurant, but for a number of new locations in Dallas, business has been strong... despite long odds.

“It’s definitely not the way we wanted to open but we are really happy to be open and the neighborhood has been very supportive,” said Veronica Bradley, who co-owns Vector Brewing with her husband.

The Bradley’s opened Vector Brewing for to-go orders in April before opening their doors for the first time in June.

“We feel like we have no other option than to stay optimistic, the fact that we have even got to this point keeps us going,” Craig Bradley said.

Business, they said, has been very strong so far and gives them hope it will only continue to build as pandemic related restrictions continue to ease and it’s a similar story at The Salty Donut in Bishop Arts, which opened its doors in June.

“Business has been great, I don’t think we could have imagined it to being any better. Our opening week was awesome,” said Laura Lewallen, who manages The Salty Donut.

But one lingering point of anxiety is the rising number of COVID-19 cases across Texas. Governor Greg Abbott has so far rebuffed the possibility of slowing the state’s re-opening and the Bradley’s acknowledge the possibility of a return to restrictions would be a large challenge.

“When your business model is changing week to week it’s very tough,” Craig Bradley said.

