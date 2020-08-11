Dallas Restaurant Opens Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site

Downtown Dallas restaurant Bullion is getting creative – offering not just fine dining options to go but also, starting this week, drive-through testing for COVID-19.

“This was an option that seemed not just to be needed in my house but many houses and so all of this sort of came together under that,” said Jason Cotton, who is vice president of hospitality for the Labora Group.

Cotton partnered with a healthcare company ‘Urgent HomeMD’ and a local lab to offer the tests in a parking lot behind Bullion. Starting August 11, the tests will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“People have busy lives despite COVID disrupting it, so we want to make sure it’s convenient and as accessible as possible as well,” said Doctor Jeffrey Lowry, founder of Urgent HomeMD.

The test costs $200 and is guaranteed to return results in 48-hours or less.

“Change is good with me, I like that but I never would have seen this one coming,” said Cotton, reflecting on the changes brought by the pandemic.

Both Cotton and Lowry hope providing another option for testing will prove to be beneficial as many still struggle to sort out their COVID-19 status.

“This is part of that mission, supporting our community and providing an option that for many is really the only option,” said Cotton.