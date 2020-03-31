Dallas Restaurant Gives Away 100 Meals to Feed Doctors Fighting Coronavirus

A Dallas restaurant is giving back to doctors on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Savor restaurant, at Klyde Warren Park, is dropping off 100 meals for doctors at UT Southwestern Center Tuesday.

Inside Savor, Executive Chef, Luke Rogers and his staff prepared pasta and sauces from scratch.

All day Monday, they prepped vegetable lasagna, beef and fettuccine, and chicken florentine.

The restaurant wanted to show their appreciation for doctors, sacrificing so much to save lives during COVID-19.

Rogers and his team will drop off the free meals at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“We know that they’re doing something great. Just being on the frontlines, we’re supporting them, we’re behind them. Keep going, because we’re going to beat this. We’re going to beat this together,” says Luke Rogers, Executive Chef at Savor.

Monday was National Doctors Day.

Doctors who ordered food to-go from Savor got a 50% discount as an extra thank you.