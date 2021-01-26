Dallas Restarts Convention Center Vaccination Site, City Employees Receive Second Dose

The City of Dallas has restarted a drive-through vaccination site at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. On Tuesday, about 2,000 city employees began receiving their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the city, once city employees are complete, about 5,000 residents will be contacted through the Dallas County sign-up form to come and receive their vaccine at the convention center.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

For first responders receiving their second dose on Tuesday, which brings with it a more than 95% immunity to the virus, it was a climactic moment after months of fear they would contract it.

“When you are handling all these calls and going out to these people's homes it just makes you feel a lot better,” said Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata, who said he’ll receive his second dose Wednesday. “It’s (COVID-19) almost that silent killer, that invisible killer because you don’t know when it could creep up on you.”

Nearby in Fair Park, Dallas County has continued to refine its mass vaccination process, administering more than 2,700 doses on Monday.

“We are expecting to run out of supply maybe by the end of the week, if that happens it will be a great week for us,” said Christian Grisales, with the Dallas County Health and Human Services.

