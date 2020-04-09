coronavirus

Dallas Resident Creates Website Aimed at Raising Money to Help Single Parents

All proceeds from the website, which sells t-shirts with clever COVID-19 slogans, go to help single-parent households struggling during the economic downturn

By Jack Highberger

NBCUniversal, Inc.

As thousands of North Texans struggle amid the COVID-19 economic downturn some are coming up with creative ways to help those hardest hit.

“I wanted to think of a way to spread awareness and give back to the community, so have a heart was something I thought of during quarantine,” Kassy Levels, creator of “wehaveaheart.com” said.

All proceeds from the website, which sells t-shirts with clever COVID-19 slogans, go to help single-parent households struggling during the economic downturn.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 42 mins ago

Grocery Store Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19, According to Fiesta Mart

Dallas 56 mins ago

‘Kids Save Dallas Restaurants’ Aims to Help Businesses & Needy Children

“To say that I even lived through something like this and was able to do my part, that means the world to me,” Levels said.

Among the people she’s helped since starting the website two weeks ago was Kristen Patterson, a single mother who recently lost her job in the service industry.

“Once they shut down, my position pretty much dissolved,” Patterson said. “What Kassy has allowed me to do is really maintain what I have and I am so grateful.”

The program, which is run through Gateway Church, hopes to expand with the help of growing business.

Levels, who said she is soon to be a single mother, is optimistic she will be able to help dozens of parents in situations she understands all too well.

“I just thought of what it would be like if I didn’t have the support and resources that I have,” Levels said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us