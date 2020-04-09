Dallas Resident Creates Website Aimed at Raising Money to Help Single Parents

As thousands of North Texans struggle amid the COVID-19 economic downturn some are coming up with creative ways to help those hardest hit.

“I wanted to think of a way to spread awareness and give back to the community, so have a heart was something I thought of during quarantine,” Kassy Levels, creator of “wehaveaheart.com” said.

All proceeds from the website, which sells t-shirts with clever COVID-19 slogans, go to help single-parent households struggling during the economic downturn.

“To say that I even lived through something like this and was able to do my part, that means the world to me,” Levels said.

Among the people she’s helped since starting the website two weeks ago was Kristen Patterson, a single mother who recently lost her job in the service industry.

“Once they shut down, my position pretty much dissolved,” Patterson said. “What Kassy has allowed me to do is really maintain what I have and I am so grateful.”

The program, which is run through Gateway Church, hopes to expand with the help of growing business.

Levels, who said she is soon to be a single mother, is optimistic she will be able to help dozens of parents in situations she understands all too well.

“I just thought of what it would be like if I didn’t have the support and resources that I have,” Levels said.