Dallas Police Department Receives Cleaning Supplies and Mask Donations

The Dallas Police Department has received a donation of supplies for officers and staff to help keep them safe amid the spread of COVID-19.

The pallets of supplies were donated by Operation Blessing, a humanitarian organization with warehouses in Texas, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia. The non-profit, faith-based organization had the supplies delivered from their warehouse in Grand Prairie.

“We are reaching out to first responders to ensure that they are able to stay safe as well,” Quinton Boykins, U.S. Disaster Security Specialist/Law Enforcement Liaison for Operation Blessing, said. “We know that these cleaning items are scarce, so while we have the inventory and the capability to provide them, we wanted to make sure that the department received them.”

The Dallas Police Department received over 80 buckets of supplies, each filled with one box of N95 masks, bleach spray, Lysol wipes, a roll of paper towels, cleaner all-purpose, work gloves, contractor bags, and scouring pads. In addition to the buckets, more than 1,000 N95 masks were also included in the donation.

The essentials will be distributed throughout the seven Dallas Police Department substations and headquarters as needed.

“We cannot thank Operation Blessing enough for their care and concern for our officers and this department as a whole,” Dallas Chief of Police Reneé Hall said. “This is a blessing as our men and women try to stay safe while on the frontline protecting the City of Dallas.”