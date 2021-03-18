Dallas Plans to Administer 5,000 First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

The city of Dallas plans to administer 5,000 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week at the city's vaccination hub in southern Dallas.

In a news release, the city says vaccination efforts will be underway Thursday at the overflow parking lot of Potter's House Church and will continue Friday and Saturday.

The doses will continue to be distributed on an invitation-only, appointment-only basis, the city said. Only people who are registered on Dallas County's waitlist will be invited, and people are asked to not show up at either site unless they have a direct invitation.

Second-dose distributions will resume at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center next week.

On Monday, Texas made anyone age 50 and older eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The city of Dallas and Methodist Health System have distributed more than 36,000 vaccine doses so far, the release said. Meanwhile, vaccination operations also continue at the FEMA and Dallas County hubs at Fair Park.

"While we need more vaccine supply, the collective vaccination efforts of governments and private providers are helping us to slow down this pandemic," Mayor Johnson stated in the news release. "But it remains critical that we stay on guard against this deadly mutating virus that has claimed the lives of more than 45,000 Texans. As we strive to reach herd immunity, I ask our residents to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and take proper precautions. We have come too far to backslide now."

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.