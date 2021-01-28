Dallas Opens Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Site at Convention Center by Appointment Only Thursday

Vaccinations for people in the 1A and 1B groups who have confirmed appointments will begin Thursday at the drive-through vaccination site set up at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

According to the city, 5,000 residents who signed up through the Dallas County Health and Human Services sign-up form, will be notified to come and receive their vaccine at the convention center.

"As we speak, 5000, emails, phone, text messages are going out, inviting people to schedule," said Rock Vaz, the director of Dallas Office of Emergency Management during a news conference Wednesday morning.

Those who received a notification were urged to signup as soon as possible through a third party scheduling app called Blockit.

"Please schedule an appointment as soon as you get that email or phone or text, because as we know, there are over 400,000 people waiting to get vaccines and all we can do this week is 5,000," said Vaz.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Because of the limited supply of vaccines, they have prioritized who was given an appointment first. Vaz said they based the list on risk criteria from the state and Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation (PCCI). Some of those factors include socioeconomics, access to health care and someone's vulnerability to COVID-19 cases based on where they live.

The site is open to anyone in the state of Texas, since it's a hub.

"By opening up a site in an area that has the most need, we get it. We'd love to be able to prioritize people from within that area, but the state, way it's set up right now it doesn't allow us to go and do a certain population or certain zip codes, it has to meet the 1B criteria and then they are prioritized by Dallas County Health and PCCI as we get the list. It doesn't mean if you are in a particular area that we can prioritize people that live over there," said Vaz.

The goal is 5,000 shots in 5,000 arms, which Dallas Fire and Rescue says is around 200 people an hour.

About 80 first responders and city employees will run the location.

The drive-thru site is just that, cars only, and those who arrive without an appointment will not be given a shot.

“No walk-ins will be allowed. If you do not have an appointment, please do not come to the site, because you will be turned away," said Vaz.

.@DallasOEM Director Rocky Vaz announces the opening of the @KBHCCDallas vaccination site. Vaccinations will be distributed based on the County’s database. 5000 vaccines are currently available. Supply is limited but access is expected to increase over time. pic.twitter.com/AOuwJeWf18 — City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) January 27, 2021

As for those who don't have their own transportation, this week there is a plan in place to work with those individuals.

As for next week and beyond, Vaz said their working with the county to add an option on the registration website so people can choose whether they want to go to a drive-thru or walk-up location, like Fair Park.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.