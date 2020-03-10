Dallas Only City With Paid-Sick Leave Ordinance as Coronavirus Looms

Amid growing concern over COVID-19, paid-sick time has again become a point of discussion nationwide. In North Texas, Dallas is the only city to require it, passing an ordinance last year that will be enforced beginning April 1.

“It’s more important now than ever,” said Mark York, Executive Secretary Treasure of the Dallas AFL-CIO. “Next month is really going to show how it’s met and it couldn’t come at a better time with what’s happening with the (corona)virus,” he continued.

York was among the union leaders to lobby for the ordinance but along with many in the service industry that it now covers, also believes more still needs to be done.

“We have paid sick leave but we are still required to have a doctor’s note, which without insurance you are still paying out of pocket, which especially with coronavirus that’s a pretty large bill you are going to have to pay for, for that test,” said Bartender EJ Smith.

Businesses found not to be in compliance could face up to a $500 dollar fine from the City of Dallas. Businesses with five or fewer people are not required to comply until August of 2021.