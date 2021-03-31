Dallas Nonprofit Offers Free Childcare for Parents to Get Vaccinated, Volunteer

A North Texas non-profit that provides free childcare to families facing a health crisis is now offering free childcare to parents while they get vaccinated or volunteer at vaccination clinics.

Vaccine appointments aren't always easy to schedule or you may be notified at the last minute, so Mommies In Need founder Natalie Boyle said they didn't want any parent to skip or delay their shot because they couldn't find safe care for their kids.

"We’ve just seen over and over again the difference it makes in someone’s medical care when they know their kids are well-taken care of," said Mommies In Need Founder Natalie Boyle.

Mommies In Need started after founder Natalie Boyle, a cancer survivor, recognized the strain on parents as they battled a health crisis. After helping a friend battling cancer find childcare, the charity has grown from providing in-home specially-trained nannies to a brick-and-mortar location.

Through a partnership with Parkland Hospital, Mommies In Need is able to provide on-site childcare to parents or guardians while they visit doctor's offices or receive care at the hospital.

For more on Mommies In Need or to schedule childcare so you can get vaccinated or volunteer at a hub site, visit their website or call 469-708-6667.